KELSO - Robert S. Of Getzville, NY. Entered into rest October 15, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kathryne (nee Henshaw) Kelso; devoted father of Carol (Larry) Perletz, Linda (Glen) Lewis, and Kay Kelso; cherished grandfather of David (Amanda) and Jennifer (Thayne); adored great-grandfather of Nathan, Allison, and Tyson; dear brother of four late sisters. No prior visitation. Private service. Robert served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com