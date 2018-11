JONES, Rev. Jessie D.

JONES JONES - Rev. Jessie D. Pastor of Liberty Baptist Church, Buffalo, NY, entered into rest eternal October 14, 2018. Rev. Jones will lie in repose on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 10 AM - 11 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., where the Home Going Celebration will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com