JOHNSON, Richard A.

JOHNSON - Richard A. Of Elma, NY, October 17, 2018. Beloved husband of Judith Matynka Johnson. Father, stepfather, and grandfather. Also survived by two brothers and their families. Richard was a U.A.W. retiree of the Chevrolet Delavan plant of 45 years. He enjoyed tinkering with his classic cars. Richard's wishes were to have no services, but donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME.