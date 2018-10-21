JANIGA, Emily (Brudz)

JANIGA - Emily (nee Brudz)

October 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John Janiga; devoted mother of Carole (Frank) Ballesteros, Susan (David) LaRussa, Paul (Patricia), Gary, and John (Lisa) Janiga; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; dear sister-in-law of Edna Brudz; predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. 2085 UNION RD., West Seneca, Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish, Thursday at 10 am (please assemble at church). Please share online condolences at

