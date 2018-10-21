INMAN, Rita J. (Farr)

INMAN - Rita J. (nee Farr)

October 19, 2018, beloved wife of 67 years to Richard Inman; mother of Karen L. (Jim Roistacher) Inman and Bonnie (Jeffrey) Stiber; grandmother of David Roistacher and Alicia Roistacher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 10, at 11 AM at Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church, 8019 Boston State Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075. Memorials may be made to Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 155, Boston, NY 14025. Arrangements by F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com