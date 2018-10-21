HILL, Marnette

HILL HILL - Marnette Entered into eternal rest October 17, 2018, at the age of 92. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Friday, October 26, 2018, 11 AM - 5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 27, 2018, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Rev. Edward Jackson, Jr. officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com