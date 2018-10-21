HAUSMAN, John H., Jr. "Jack"

HAUSMAN - John H., Jr. "Jack"

October 19, 2018, beloved husband of Susan Mendel Hausman; dear stepfather of Gina Reinhart and Neil (Allyson) Mendel; loving Papa of Parker, Grace, Cooper Mendel and Owen Reinhart; dearest brother of Katherine (Paul) Stoner and the late Robert (Joyce) Hausman. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 10 AM at St. Joseph University R.C. Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name to St. Joseph University School. Jack retired after teaching 33 years at Sweethome Middle School, then continued his career as Technical Coordinator at St. Joseph University School. He was a past board member of AIDS Family Services, an active member of the Greyhound Adoption Assn. Condolences may be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com