GROSSMAN, Alma (Neubecker)

Age 95. Surrounded by loving family, Alma fell peacefully asleep with the Lord on Friday, October 12, 2018. Daughter of the late Herbert and O'Delia Neubecker. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, son Wayne and sister Carol Dehlinger. Alma is survived by her son Paul (Cindy), of Dayton, Ohio, daughters Susan (Randall) Hart, of Albany, Georgia, Janice (William) Baker, of Winchester, Tennessee, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Grossman, of Bemus Point, New York. She was the cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Alma was a member of the Girl Scouts of WNY for over 80 years, Ladies of Charity, and Past President of the Rosary and Altar Society of St. Aloysius. She received the St. Anne's Award in 1981 from the Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting for her dedication to the spiritual development of young girls. She had been a member of the Woodchoppers Bowling League and traveled extensively. Funeral services will be determined at a later date to be held at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Cheektowaga, NY. Memorials may be made to the Girls Scouts of WNY, 3332 Walden Avenue, Depew, NY 14043.