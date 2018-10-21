GREGORY, Donald C., MD

GREGORY - Donald C., Md Of Hamburg, NY. Age 89. October 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Joan M. (nee Magavern) Gregory; loving father of Heidi (Mark) Walling, Stephanie (Frank) Chan, Wendy Londa, and Julie (Jonathan) Vogan; dearest brother of F. Gilbert (late Marianne) Gregory and Kathryn (Bruce) Hearn; also survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grand-children, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Wesleyan Church of Hamburg, 4999 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY 14075, on November 24 at 10 AM with family visitation to follow. Dr. Gregory retired at the age of 85 from the Hamburg OB/GYN Practice. Memorial contributions to the Journeys Program at Autumn View Healthcare, 2699 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS, & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.