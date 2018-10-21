Subscribe Today
Indianapolis Colts 37, Buffalo Bills 5
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Colts head coach Frank Reich shake hands at the end of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck hug after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck hug after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson sits on the bench after throwing and interception to Colts defensive back Corey Moore in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson puts his head down after throwing and interception to Colts defensive back Corey Moore in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts defensive back Corey Moore intercepts the ball in front of Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Jason Croom drops a pass after being hit by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore (23) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts running back Marlon Mack beats Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory drops a pass while covered by Colts linebacker Darius Leonard in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive end Trent Murphy leaves the field hurt in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass for a first down over Colts cornerback Quincy Wilson in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott does not look happy in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck outruns Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei for six yards in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts running back Nyheim Hines jumps over Bills free safety Jordan Poyer in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander battles Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the ball in the end zone after a muffed snap for a safety in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka kicks a field goal in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck hands off the ball to Colts running back Marlon Mack in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory gets hurt in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts running back Marlon Mack rushes for a touchdown over Bills defensive back Dontae Johnson in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy leaves the field with help from a Bills trainer in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy was hurt on this play and had to leave the game in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy was hurt on this play and had to leave the game in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck throws a pass in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri kicks a field goal in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory rushes for a first down over Colts cornerback Kenny Moore in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson walks off the field during a time out in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory rushes for a first down over Colts cornerback Nate Hairston in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts running back Jordan Wilkins beats Bills linebacker Matt Milano for a first down in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass in front of Colts cornerback Kenny Moore in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Colts tight end Erik Swoope catches a touchdown pass in front of Bills defensive back Rafael Bush and Bills free safety Jordan Poyer in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson on the sidelines before the start of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jeff Hasert of Buffalo cooks breakfast in the parking lot before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ken Johnson, better known as "Pinto Ron," pours shots for Jeff Murbach while tailgating before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ken Johnson, better known as "Pinto Ron," pours shots for Jeff Murbach while tailgating before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans Jon Cincebox and Chelsey Hartman tailgate in the parking lot.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans, AJ Tucker, Alex Czora, Gary Lyman and Justin Roberts tailgate in the parking lot.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ken Johnson, better known as "Pinto Ron," pours shots for Jeff Murbach while tailgating.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Andrew Reed of Syracuse tailgates before the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Asheigh Dopp and Natalie Frost display their Bills gear.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Natalie Frost display her Bills gear while tailgating.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson throws a pass during pregame warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy takes a snap during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans cheer on their team at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Pancho Bills and Bills fans cheer on their team at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson snaps off the ball to Bills running back LeSean McCoy during pregame warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Colts head coach Frank Reich meet with Kim and Terry Pegula in the middle of the field during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sunday, October 21, 2018
The Buffalo Bills fell to the Indianapolis Colts, 37-5, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jay Skurski Observations: LeSean McCoy injury latest bad news for sputtering offense
Bills-Colts Report Card: Another failure for the passing game
Quarterly Report: Ugly numbers from one-of-a-kind blowout
