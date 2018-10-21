A look at Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Janine Ziomek-Witek is a resident of Emerald South Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Buffalo, which is rated a "below-average" facility by the federal government. She said she was admitted to the nursing home in 2014 after part of her right leg was amputated due to an infection.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Beth Kennedy holds a sign outside Emerald South nursing home June 28 to protest poor conditions for residents there. Kennedy is friends with Emerald South resident Daniel Tracy, and visits him often at the nursing home. She said Tracy has sent her messages complaining that the staff did not feed him breakfast or lunch.
(Lou Michel/Buffalo News)
Daniel Tracy, a resident of Emerald South who has Lou Gehrig's disease, sits in his room at the nursing home at 1175 Delaware Ave. Tracy sent an email to The Buffalo News that said, "Emerald South is not only understaffed, it's run by people who don't really care about the residents ..."
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
New York State approved in 2013 the purchase of the nursing home by a company owned by Judy Landa of Long Island and a business partner from the New York City area. Landa's company bought the nursing home from a nonprofit, Presbyterian Senior Care of Western New York, for $1.4 million. Emerald South is one of 16 nursing homes in Erie and Niagara counties that have been bought by out-of-town owners in the past 11 years.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Emerald South resident William Strasner, 87, fell to his death June 4 while trying to escape out of his third-floor window. Strasner was using a makeshift rope of clothing and sheets when he fell to the ground.
(Provided photo)
Strasner's death prompted about 50 members of 1199SEIU, a union that represents workers at Emerald South, to protest what they called unsafe conditions for residents due to staffing cutbacks. Workers urged the state Department of Health to increase supervision of the nursing home. Kyonia Saffron, left, a nurse, holds a sign at the June 28 protest that says, "We need staffing ratios to help prevent accidental deaths."
(Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
Emerald South resident Janine Ziomek-Witek, in a wheelchair, attends the rally June 28 outside the nursing home. "The staff has their own problems. The administration has theirs. There is enough blame to go around. The residents are caught in the middle," she said.
(Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
1199SEIU union members hold a rally outside Emerald South nursing home to protest conditions there. Speaking at the rally is Tanya Goffe, a health care worker at Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns.
(Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
Virginia Holt, who recently retired after working at Emerald South for 42 years, said conditions at the nursing home declined considerably after a company linked to Judy Landa bought the facility in 2013. She said she has never seen Judy Landa visit Emerald South.
(Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
Judy Landa's husband, Benjamin Landa, has a company that owns the real estate upon which Emerald South sits. His wife's company owes his company nearly a half-million dollars a year in rent, according to a 2016 financial report Judy Landa's company filed with the state. But Benjamin Landa said he has not received any rental payments. He said he and his wife have not collected a dime from Emerald South or Emerald North, another Buffalo nursing home that Judy Landa has an ownership interest in.
(Newsday/Howard Schnapp)
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Aug. 23 called on the state Department of Health to appoint a receiver to take over the troubled Emerald South nursing home. He cited the death of Strasner and other problems at the home.
(Lou Michel/Buffalo News)
The state Department of Health fined Emerald South $10,000 following the 2016 death of resident Ruth Murray. Murray, 82, was beaten to death by another resident of Emerald South's dementia unit after she mistakenly wandered into his room. The state cited Emerald South for failing to provide adequate supervision.
(Provided photo)
Emerald South resident Claudette Shane says, "Here they treat you like a piece of meat. We pay to be here. We're paying their paychecks." Shane, 75, has been a resident of Emerald South for two years.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
The lobby at Emerald South has been remodeled since Judy Landa's company bought the nursing home in 2013.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
A resident walks down a hallway at Emerald South on Aug. 29.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Longtime Emerald South resident Mike Forbes, who is blind, sits in his room at the nursing home on Sept. 11.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Emerald South resident Mike Forbes, 65, said, "It's bad in here. They need more housekeeping."
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
An Emerald South worker goes about her rounds Aug. 29.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
A resident walks down a hallway at Emerald South nursing home Aug. 29.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
A resident walks through Emerald South Aug. 29.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Janine Ziomek-Witek, right, and her husband, Michael Witek, in her room at Emerald South on Sept. 11. Michael Witek said his wife has sat in her own waste for two hours waiting for the staff to come and help her.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Janine Ziomek-Witek likes to display angels she collects in her room at Emerald South. Ziomek-Witek, 52, said the nursing home has occasionally run out of the medication she takes for anxiety.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Janine Ziomek-Witek said she has rung a bell in her room at Emerald South and waited two hours for staff to respond. "There are people who care and go beyond the call of duty. You get the good, the bad, the ugly and the 'what the hell were they thinking when they hired them,'" she said.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Janine Ziomek-Witek reads her diary in her room at Emerald South on Sept. 11.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
"Hands Off This Radio" is written on tape attached to Janine Ziomek-Witek's radio. It is one of her few possessions in her room at Emerald South. She said she hopes to move out of the nursing home and live with her husband in an apartment that is handicapped accessible.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Janine Ziomek-Witek uses a stick to adjust her air conditioner in her room at Emerald South nursing home.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
A view outside of Emerald South nursing home on Aug. 23. Emerald South has beds for 122 people. The taxpayer-supported Medicaid program pays Emerald South to cover the costs of housing most of its residents.
