FOWLER, Edith Mae

FOWLER - Edith Mae Ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 8, 2018 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Walter Fowler; devoted mother of Susan Preiss; dear second mother of Marjorie and David Beam; daughter of the late Florence and Howard Bull; sister of the late June (Lee) Murphy, Marilyn (Allen) Maue and Louise (Al) Ihle. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Saturday, October 27th at 10 AM. Interment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please consider a donation to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com