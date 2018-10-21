FISCHER, Doris L. (Strzelczyk)

October 19, 2018. Beloved wife of Robert E.; devoted mother of Linda (John) Kolacz and Robert E. Jr. (Susan) Fischer; also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and closest friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church (1990 Clinton St, 14206), Friday, October 26, 2018 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Donations are preferred to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Memory of Kristen Marie Fischer. www.Pietszak.com