FENN, Edward Alan

FENN - Edward Alan Went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2018. He was born in Buffalo on September 19, 1966. Edward attended the University of Buffalo where he received degrees in history and sociology. He was instrumental in creating the Buffalo Niagara Nero Wolfe book club at the Clarence Library and was actively involved in many community events. Edward was also a talented artist and did many fine line drawings of churches and historical buildings in the Buffalo area. Edward found his spiritual home with the Orthodox Church and was very active in St. George parish where he was secretary of the parish council. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce A. Fenn, and is survived by his mother, Rita Gale Ruszczyk, and many cousins in New York and Pennsylvania. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. George Orthodox Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace, Buffalo, NY 14216 on Saturday, October 27th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Church. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com