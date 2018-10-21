FEENEY, Suzanne F.

FEENEY - Suzanne F. Of Cheektowaga, October 16, 2018. Devoted mother of Shandra (Douglas) McClure and Marie (Ron) Kopin; loving grandmother of Christopher and Christian; cherished daughter of James A. and the late Florence (nee Huber); dear sister of Darlene M. (late Paul) (Tom Stoffel) Schlau and James J. (Janet); also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 9:30 AM. Please share online condolences at

