FALKOWSKI Ph.D-Emeritus, Daniel C.

FALKOWSKI, Ph.D-Professor Emeritus - Daniel C. Of Amherst, NY entered into rest October 17, 2018. Beloved husband of Sonia M. (nee Lopez-Duran) Falkowski; devoted father of Tanya (Dana) Collins and James Falkowski; loving son of the late Carl and Elizabeth Falkowski; dear brother of Joan (late Jack) McCourt.