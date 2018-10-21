ESPN2 to air UB football vs. Miami (Ohio)

The University at Buffalo's football game against Miami (Ohio) has been picked up by ESPN2. Kickoff on Oct. 30 at UB Stadium is at 8 p.m.

At 4-0, the Bulls lead Miami by a game in the Mid-American Conference East Division.

UB (7-1 overall) is coming off a 31-17 victory at Toledo. Miami (3-5 overall) lost a 31-30 heartbreaker to Army on Saturday.

In Sunday's coaches poll, UB received nine points. The Bulls had received one point last week, appearing at No. 25 on one ballot.