Edwards' five TD passes lead ECC win at Alfred JV

Jack Edwards (Iroquois) passed for five touchdowns to five different receivers Sunday night in leading Erie Community College to a 47-6 football victory over the Alfred University junior varsity at Alfred.

Edwards had touchdown throws to Che'Kore Moore (Niagara Falls), Seven Turpin (Cheektowaga), Isaiah Brown, R.J. Debo and Deshaun Garner as he had 17 completions in 29 attempts for 226 yards with no interceptions.

Linebacker John Dolac (West Seneca East) led the Kats' defense with total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for losses. Marvin Appleberry, Stephen Johnson, Samuel Fairley and Collin Leyden had interceptions for ECC which improve its record to 5-2 with a noon game coming up on Saturday against Hudson Valley CC in Troy.