EDELEN - Sue Ann (nee Steck)

Of Louisville, KY, October 9, 2018. Sister of Calvin (Gail), Douglas, Andy (Phil), Rae (Claude) and Steve. Predeceased by husband Bill Edelen; parents Joan (Kingsley) and Kenneth Steck; and a sister, Melissa. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.