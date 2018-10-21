DUVERNAY, Janine Michelle

DUVERNAY - Janine Michelle Passed away at her home in Buffalo, NY on October 14, 2018. Born November 6, 1969, in Natchitoches, LA to mother, Cecilia D. Hill and father, Herbert J. Duvernay, Sr., whom mourn her sudden death. An Adolescent Psychologist, she received her LMSW from UB. First degree black belt in taekwondo; Eastern Star. She radiated pure compassion and beauty. Janine is survived by both parents; daughter Natalie De Jesus; siblings: Joe, Todd, Stacee, Corwyn, Cher, Damian, Danielle, Matt, Denise, and Jessica; and numerous extended family members. Forever missed and loved. Services will be held at Lombardo Funeral Home, 102 Linwood Ave., Buffalo, NY on October 26, 2018 at 10 am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting a donation to benefit her daughter.