DUMBROSKY, Emma

DUMBROSKY - Emma Age 90, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday (October 17, 2018) surrounded by family under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Mrs. Dumbrosky was born in Buffalo, New York on May 3, 1928 to John and Anna (Fleishhacker) McRae. Emma is survived by her husband Conrad Dumbrosky; mother of Linda (Al) Morgan, Keith Dumbrosky, and Sharon Metzger; sister of Shirley (the late Eugene) Linderman; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family.