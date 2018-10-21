DIETZEL, William D.

DIETZEL - William D. 3/22/1938 - 10/12/2018 "Dennis", "Bill" or "Willy", depending when you met. Born in Buffalo, Bill was the son of William and Margaret Dietzel. He was the brother of Kathleen (Takac), Edmund (Taiko), and Patrick (Lourdes). He will be missed every moment by his wife of 53 years, his best friend, and soulmate Barbara (Wyzykiewicz). His son Thomas was a constant source of awe, and his granddaughter Mela, otherwise known as "sweet pea", a mistress of debate. An autodidact, Bill learned French, Italian, and Attic Greek. He read voraciously, especially European history, his first love. During his time, he taught history at Buffalo State College, Mater Dei College, and the Ogdensburg Prison. In 1974, he joined U.S. Customs as an inspector and retired in 1995 as district director having held positions in Boston, Ogdensburg, and Buffalo. His travels led him to Italy, England, Mexico, Turkey, Jordan (where he worked with the Jordanian Police on border security), Paraguay, Brazil, Greece, and, what was then Yugoslavia. While serving in the Navy, he worked as a communications technician stationed in Japan and Guam, dealing with code interception. He loved books, music of the 30s and 40s, foreign films, "good flicks", Scandinavian noir, and a good debate. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a dog named Blue. There was no service as per his request.