Local Democrats organize texting effort to boost turnout

Published

Local Democrats are going to put a new spin on the volunteer phonebank, replacing phone calls with text messages.

Democratic committeeman Duncan Kirkwood and Citizen Action of New York will host the get-out-the-vote event at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1439 Main St. in Buffalo.

The group is hoping to rally support for Democrats running for Congress.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to RSVP by calling 308-0506. Volunteers need to bring a laptop.

Mary B. Pasciak – Mary Pasciak, a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, has been using Freedom of Information Law requests and data analysis to uncover stories for her hometown newspaper for more than 20 years.
