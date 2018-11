CHOLASINSKI, Geraldine A.

CHOLASINSKI - Geraldine A. June 5, 1953 - September 9, 2018. Predeceased by her mother, the late Leokadya Cholasinski. Geri was born and raised in Buffalo and recently retired from General Mills. She leaves behind loving family and dear friends. A private family Memorial Service was held September 29th. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.