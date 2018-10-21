CHIMENTO, Connie (DeBells)

CHIMENTO - Connie (nee Debellis)

Of Amherst, entered into eternal rest October 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Chimento; devoted mother of Marilyn (Thomas) Diina, Susan (Thomas) Bieber and Joseph M. (Patricia) Chimento; cherished grandmother of Thomas (Tania), David (Danielle), Jonathan (Catie), Joseph and Vincent; adored great-grandmother of Kathryn, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Grace Marilyn and Lila; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Lucia DeBellis; dear sister of Michael (Shirley) DeBellis; fond sister-in-law of Anne (late Samuel) Portale and the late Santo (late Catherine) Chimento; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (October 22nd) from 3:30-7:30 PM, where prayers will be offered on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Pius X Church, Getzville at 10 o'clock. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com