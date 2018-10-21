CALLISTO, Madonna Anne

CALLISTO - Madonna Anne Of East Aurora, October 11, 2018. Dearest partner of Woodley Butlin; daughter of the late Theodore and C. Diane; sister of Cathy (Daniel) Rajca, DeeAnne (Jeffrey) McDonough and Margaret Connor. Also survived by nieces and nephews and devoted caregiver Paula H. Zagrobelny. Funeral Service to be held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Baker Memorial Methodist Church, 345 Main St., East Aurora, at 11 am. Arrangements made by COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Madonna was a free spirited woman and a talented songwriter. She was a loving nanny and a devoted friend. For condolences and directions, visit: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com