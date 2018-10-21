Bills' McDermott after blowout vs. Colts: Time to hit the reset button

The Buffalo Bills fell to 2-5 with a 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Here is some of what coach Sean McDermott had to say after the game:

On the loss: “I'll go back and look at the tape. This is a group of players and coaches that have worked extremely hard. ... Losing hurts. The minute it gets easy, that’s not what I’m looking for. We have to hit the reset button and learn from this game.”

On Derek Anderson: "Some moments out there where I thought he executed well. Some moments he didn't execute well enough."

On offensive coordinator Brian Daboll being on the sideline: McDermott said Anderson indicated that he would be more comfortable if Daboll was on the sideline. He also said that allowed Daboll to look players in their eyes and be held accountable.

On the Charles Clay fumble in the first half: "Pivotal moment in the game."