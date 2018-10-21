Share this article

Bills running back LeSean McCoy. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

LeSean McCoy placed in concussion protocol

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is in the NFL concussion protocol, coach Sean McDermott said Sunday after the 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

McCoy walked off with athletic trainers after suffering an injury on the Bills' second offensive play.

McCoy landed awkwardly as his right ankle appeared to twist and got caught in the turf. When he went down, he was off balance and his helmet was turned as he hit the turf.

He was then escorted into the locker room with some help.

Without McCoy, the Bills' running game would be handled by Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy. Taiwan Jones is inactive.

