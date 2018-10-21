Vic Carucci’s Hot Read: Bills hit rock bottom in loss against Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – If they weren’t already there, the Buffalo Bills officially hit rock bottom Sunday.

Their 37-5 loss against the Indianapolis Colts was the clearest sign yet of the depths of humiliation they’ve reached this season. And that is before the New England Patriots get their first crack at them a week from Monday in prime time at New Era Field.

Indianapolis had entered the game with one victory, giving the Colts a share of the NFL’s worst record.

And yet oddsmakers had them as a favorite. Think they knew something?

This is what is known about the Bills, now 2-5: Their offense, which is averaging a pathetic 11.6 points per game, is atrocious and only figures to get worse from here.

It isn’t only a quarterback problem, although it begins there with the combined ineptitude of rookie Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman.

New starter Derek Anderson performed about the way one would expect someone who hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2016 and who hadn’t been involved in football activity for about nine months before joining the Bills to perform.

He is a 35-year-old journeyman who probably should be retired, but for the Bills, that qualified him as a starter.

Anderson had three interceptions and a fumble, four of the five Bills turnovers on the day.

LeSean McCoy suffered a head injury on the Bills’ first drive and never returned, but that hardly seemed like it made any difference. The offense had pretty much gone nowhere with him in the five games he had played.

The Bills’ pathetic offensive showing clearly impacted the defense, which not only was fatigued due to the time it was forced to be on the field, but also seemed mentally exhausted as well. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck only threw for 156 yards, but he had four touchdown passes.

The Bills were sloppy and lethargic in all phases. They seemed to have little interest in playing, let alone performing at their best.

Perhaps the worst part for this team is that it has more than half of its schedule left.