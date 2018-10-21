BOWMAN, George "Ray"

BOWMAN - George "Ray"

October 19, 2018, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Grace G. (nee Gibbons) Bowman; loving father of Raymond (Jeanne) Bowman, Grace "Gay" (late James) Mondello, Susan (Ted) Galeza, Carol (John) Rudroff, Daniel (Eileen) Bowman and William (Becky) Bowman; cherished granddad of 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; caring brother of the late Susanne (late Robert) Felschow; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd), where prayers will be offered Friday at 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Amelia Church at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. If so desired, memorials may be made in Ray's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Buffalo, NY. He was a United States Army Air Corps Veteran. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.