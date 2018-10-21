[BN] Blitz newsletter: A blueprint for Derek Anderson to win his Bills debut

Derek Anderson was a semiretired quarterback two Sundays ago. Today he will start for the Bills in Indianapolis.

Jason Wolf explored how NFL teams handle the accelerated process of preparing a veteran quarterback to play on short notice, interviewing players and coaches who have experienced the situation. Of particular interest to Bills fans, Vinny Testeverde described how both times he was in Anderson's position, his team pulled out the win.

"I think it’s because everybody understands the urgency of what’s happening, everybody being the players." Testeverde told Wolf. "Everybody needs to play to their abilities and play good football. And when everybody can do that, it makes the quarterback’s job a little bit easier. Not that I want to say it’s ever easy, but it definitely takes a little off the quarterback when everybody’s playing up to their potential.”

Pregame primer: All the details you need to get ready for the 1 p.m. kickoff and Jay Skurski's storylines to watch. Also check out Vic Carucci's Take Five.

Mark Gaughan's analysis: Coordination key for Bills O-line vs. Colts moving front.

Scouting report: Colts' advantage on special teams could make the difference.

Inside the Bills: How Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump and the NFL's social-justice initiative led to players visiting four different youth centers in Buffalo this week. By Jay Skurski.

One-on-One Coverage: Vic Carucci's Q&A with Kyle Williams touches on his and the Bills’ present and future, the team’s impressive defense and his family life.

Visiting an old friend: Frank Reich's steady hand charts the Colts' new course. Jim Kelly is among the ex-Bills traveling to the watch Reich coach against his former team.

View from Vegas: The Bills (-7.5) have a few betting trends in their favor. Here are our team's predictions.

