BLACKWELL, David E.

BLACKWELL - David E. Of Skaneateles, NY, passed away peacefully at home with his family on October 13, 2018. He was born to the late Clarence M. Blackwell and Marie K. (Shackel-ford) Blackwell on August 26, 1938, the youngest of six children. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Scheu) Blackwell, and three sons, Gregory D., of Baltimore, MD, Christopher D. (Annette), of East Greenwich, RI, and Geoffrey D. (Tracey), of Skaneateles, and nine grandchildren.

David was a graduate of Hamburg Central Schools where he was Senior Class President, Clarkson College of Technology (B.S. in Civil Engineering), and the University at Buffalo (M.B.A.).

He was a Clarkson Distinguished Military Graduate commissioned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serving as a 2nd Lt. at Fort Belvoir, VA when he also trained at the U.S. Naval School as a Deep-Sea Diver and Salvage Officer for the Army. He was discharged as a Captain in 1968 after his active and reserve duty.

He enjoyed a career with the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, first in Lackawanna and later in Bethlehem, PA and Sparrows Point, MD where he was the General Manager at both locations.

In 1987, Ford Motor Company appointed him the President and CEO of the Rouge Steel Division in Dearborn, MI. Upon the sale of that division, he joined Lone Star Steel in TX as the Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer. He then joined Auburn Steel Company, Austeel, in Auburn, NY in 1992, as Vice-President and President for several years. David was also later the Chairman of Qualitech Steel and Holding Corp., after which he retired.

David is survived by a brother Paul E. (Catherine) Blackwell, of Macedon, NY. His brothers Robert M. (Beatrice), Charles M. (Grace), Clarence Jr. (Mary), and sister Dorothy M. (Donald) Hatch predeceased him.

His beloved grandchildren Alexander, Emily, Calvin, Benjamin, Michael, Grace, Ava, Charlotte, and Patrick helped him celebrate his recent 80th birthday.

He was especially interested in his home woodworking shop and gardening. He enjoyed his time in volunteer work with Boy Scouts, Village of Skaneateles municipal committees, and as a FISH of Skaneateles driver. He was a member of the Skaneateles Country Club and enjoyed golf, often meeting his sons for a foursome at a distant location. He enjoyed traveling with Pat and playing in bridge groups with her over the years.

Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to SAVES, 77 Fennel St., Skaneateles or a favorite charitable organization. To send condolences, please visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.