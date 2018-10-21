BERNACKI, Ralph J., PHD

October 18, 2018, after a lengthy struggle with mesothelioma, at age 72. Beloved husband of Celeste (nee Wojtkowski); dear father of Dr. Rachelle Bernacki (John Schmucker) of Newton, MA and Dr. Gwen Bernacki (Mashiur Rahman) of Bellevue, WA; loving grandfather of Leo and Max Rahman and Emily Schmucker; brother of the late Paul (Mary) Bernacki; brother-in-law of Carole Casey and Rich (Arlene) Wojtkowski; uncle of Jennifer (Rick) Smith, Jeffrey, Jonathan (Theresa) Bernacki, Nicholas and Mitchell Casey and Brandon Knight. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Rice Road at Seneca Street, Spring Brook, Friday November 2 at 10:30 AM. No prior visitation. Dr. Bernacki was a cancer research scientist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for over 40 years and was a research professor at SUNY Buffalo. Ralph enjoyed gardening, camping, sailing and home repair. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Graduate Student Program, Elm and Carlton Sts., Buffalo, NY 14240 or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, PO Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com