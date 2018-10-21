BARTUS, Robert "Bob"

Of Angola, NY, October 18, 2018. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Mayer) Bartus; dearest father of Jennifer Bartus, Kelly (Daniel) Kal and Kevin (Nicole) Bartus; loving grandfather of Talon; son of the late John and Emily (nee Majcherek) Bartus; dear brother of Barbara "Bunny" (late Stanley "Doc") Kaminski and the late Joan (Richard) Dillon; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY (please assemble at church). Mr. Bartus was an Eagle Scout, a tireless community service leader in Angola, a member of O.F.A.C. and the Sturgeon Point Sportsman Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob's memory to Roswell Park. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com