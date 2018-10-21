Author to speak on neglect of those with mental illness at Daemen

DJ Jaffe, an author and activist who advocates for the seriously mentally ill, will speak early next month at Daemen College.

Jaffe, author of the book “Insane Consequences: How the Mental Health Industry Fails the Mentally Ill,” also will have copies of his book available. He will talk about how the mentally ill often can be neglected in our health care system and community.

NAMI Buffalo & Erie County, with support from the Patrick P. Lee Foundation, are sponsoring the event, which starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in Schenck Hall, 4380 Main St., Amherst. The presentation is free. Registration opens at half hour before it begins or a seat can be reserved by calling 226-6264.