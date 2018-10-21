Deaths Death Notices
ANSTETT, David W.
ANSTETT - David W. Of Hamburg, NY, October 19, 2018, beloved and devoted husband of Lynn (nee Opiel) Anstett; loving Dad to Allison (Jonathan) Ferree and Christopher Anstett; cherished Pepe to Levi; dearest son of Wayne and Jeanne Anstett; dear brother of John Anstett, Susan (Peter) Marston, and Michael (Kristen) Anstett; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, and many loving friends. The family will be present on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Dave was a die hard Buffalo Bills fan and supporter. Memorial donations may be made in Dave's name to Penn Medicine or the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
