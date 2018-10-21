ANIBALDI, Aldine "Mickey"

ANIBALDI - Aldine "Mickey"

Age 83, passed away on October 17, 2018, of West Seneca, NY and Valley Center, CA, beloved wife of the late Pasquale Anibaldi; loving mother of Joseph (Kelly) Anibaldi, Jean Marie Bean, Joanne Berry, Dominic Anibaldi, Perry (Judy) Anibaldi and Anthony (Martie) Anibaldi; cherished grandmother of Amy (Ben) Girard, Jillian Majka, Henry, Joseph, Emma and Leah Berry, Patrick (Rachel) Anibaldi, Melissa (Brendon) Hall, Shawnalee (Mike) Klimaszewski, Anthony (Athena), Shylo and Samantha Anibaldi and great-grandmother of Sydney, Ellie and Joseph Girard, Carter, Weston and Sam Anibaldi , Heartly Hall, Sofia and Emma Majka and Jak Klimaszewski. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 27, 2018, from 1-5 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where funeral services will follow at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com