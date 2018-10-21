ADAMCZAK, Janet M.

ADAMCZAK - Janet M. October 6, 2018, daughter of the late Michael (late Mary Krol) Adamczak; dear sister of Emily (late Kenneth) Krzykowski, Vivian (Michael) Grzechowiak and Michael Adamczak; loving companion and care giver of the late Joan Krysiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM with a Prayer Service to follow at the ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME (same location as the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home), 4929 Broadway, Depew (two blocks east of Transit Rd.).