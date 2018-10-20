TROUTMAN, William L. "Bill"

Went to be with the Lord following a lengthy illness, on October 12, 2018 at age 84; beloved husband of Margaret M. (nee Kaiser) Troutman; loving brother of Quenten (late Dorothy) and Gary D. (Patricia) and predeceased by five brothers and two sisters; dearest brother-in-law of Maureen (late Gerald) Bergum; uncle of Jerry Bergum; cherished friend of Patricia (late Norbert) Neu; dear step-father of Louise (late Paul) Pawlow, Ronald (Suzanne) Schleich and Donald (Jacqueline) Schleich; adored grandfather of Michael (Darlene), Kathleen, James (Cameron), David (Rachel), Jennifer (Randy), Lili, Marianne and 10 great- grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed restoring cars, going to car shows and races and playing pool. He was employed at the Ford Motor Company in Buffalo, where he retired. The family will be present Sunday from 2-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), where prayers will be held Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10 AM. Entombment to immediately follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Williamsville. Bill was a United States Army Veteran. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com