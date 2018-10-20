The Little Club, a wine bar by Ristorante Lombardo owner, nears opening

Upscale Italian restaurant Ristorante Lombardo and owner Tommy Lombardo Jr. have narrowed the date for the opening of a new wine bar, The Little Club, at 1197 Hertel Ave., across the street from the restaurant.

Announced originally in February for the space that was formerly Cafe GarAngelo, Lombardo's wine bar has taken shape, from vintage green tile to a marble bar and tabletops to noise-absorbing acoustic paneling on the ceiling.

In a video posted to Ristorante Lombardo's Facebook page, Lombardo said the wine bar would open in November.

In his interview with The News' Andrew Galarneau this past winter, Lombardo explained The Little Club's concept as "Western New York's answer to what Blue Monk was for craft beer lovers."

The Little Club's Facebook page and website expands on the mission, defining itself a "neighborhood wine bar" whose "goal is to help you discover something you love to drink in the company of people who make you happy."

Four wines on tap, temperature-controlled coolers, bar stools with backs, complementary selections of beer and liquor, and a meat slicer for charcuterie boards are among the details relayed in the video.

Four years after Galarneau's visit in 2014, Ristorante Lombardo remains one of fewer than 10 local restaurants to receive 10 out of 10 plates in its dining review.

Opened at 1198 Hertel Ave. in 1975 by Thomas J. Lombardo, the Italian eatery - which boasts an extensive wine list itself - is often a destination for celebrity visits to Buffalo, including Mick Jagger in 2015.

*Read more:

- Lombardo in 10 pizzas worth the dough

- Go to that restaurant while you still can

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com