SULLIVAN, Santina M. (Bellanti)

SULLIVAN - Santina M. (nee Bellanti)

October 19, 2018, age 78. Beloved wife of the late James P. Sullivan, Sr.; devoted mother of James (Holly) Sullivan, Jacqueline (Steven) LoVullo, Bridget (Phillip) Rapini, Kathleen (John) Armento and MaryBeth (Kevin) Bruce; loving grandmother of Clare, Gabe, Jack, Ryan, Johnny, Patrick, Joey, Michael, AJ, Matthew and James; dearest sister of Anna Marie (Gerald) Wagner, the late John (late Antoinette), Peter, Dominic Jr., Joseph, Joanna (Larry) Insinna and Robert; dear sister-in-law of Maureen Garra; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered Monday at 8:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Leo the Great Church at 9:15 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Sullivan's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.