Sabres Notebook: Defense puts Kings' offense at rest

LOS ANGELES — The Buffalo Sabres entered play Saturday afternoon 24th in the NHL in shots on goal against, giving up nearly 35 per game. But they got a sensational effort in that area Saturday, limiting the Los Angeles Kings to just 20 in a dominant 5-1 win at Staples Center.

In addition to being a season-low, it's the fewest shots the Sabres have given up in a game in Phil Housley's two seasons as coach. They last gave up 20 in a 2-1 loss at Vancouver on Oct. 20, 2016.

"We broke the puck out a little better today," said defenseman Zach Bogosian. "Carrying the puck out of the 'D' zone with possession leads to better offense and leads to less defense. We did a better job of that and overall we played a better game in all three zones.

"I thought our 'D' did a really good job coming down the walls and not giving up a whole lot," said Jack Eichel. "From that, it just stemmed from playing more in the O zone and less in our zone."

The Sabres had 17 shot blocks in the game. Rasmus Ristolainen blocked all four of his in the first period as the Sabres stopped 10 in the opening 20 minutes. Ristolainen played a game-high 26 minutes, 17 seconds.

The Kings had more shot attempts (53-44) and went 39-25 on faceoffs. But they never established much puck possession in the Buffalo zone. They had a couple good scoring chances that went awry as Ilya Kovalchuk hit a goalpost in the first period and Trevor Lewis fired high on a breakaway in the second. Other than that, they weren't very dangerous.

"It was a big game overall," said Housley. "Our checking detail, we were on the right side of things."

***

Bogosian scored his first goal since March 27, 2017 with 14.1 seconds left in the second period. Patrik Berglund's screen did the damage on Bogosian's shot that clanked off the post and in with 14.1 seconds left in the second period.

"We were all laughing, having a little fun with it," he said. "It felt nice, I'm not going to lie. But that goal doesn't happen if Bergy doesn't go in front and screen. I just put it on net and Bergy did most of the work there."

***

The Sabres had just one power play in the game and didn't score. It came when Johan Larsson drew an interference penalty on Jake Muzzin after just 12 seconds. Buffalo managed just two shots on goal. The units were the same as in practice on Friday, meaning Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt moved up to play with Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville.

The Sabres are 4 for 30 on the power play this year, including 1 for 15 on the road and 1 for 22 in the last five games. The Doughty goal was just the Kings' third on the power play this year in 28 chances.

***

The Kings' locker room stayed closed after the game for a 20-minute meeting. After a second straight home clunker, there was soul-searching to be had.

Los Angeles fell to 2-5-1, extending its worst start since 2007. The Kings were drubbed here, 7-2, Thursday by the New York Islanders and had given up eight unanswered goals in a three-period stretch until Drew Doughty scored their only goal at 12:16 of the third period.

The announced crowd of 18,230 lustily booed their team off the ice at the end of the second period.

"I don't have an answer at this second," said coach John Stevens. "I thought after the way we played the other night we would come and rip the doors off the engines. We've got great fans here. The guys love playing at home because of the support we get at home here. I don't have an answer right now."

Said Muzzin, a defenseman who is one of 10 players still remaining who played on both the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup teams: "We've accepted being OK. It's not OK. It's not working. It will be a long year. Guys will be moved if this continues. It's not what we want so we've got to take a look in the mirror and turn this ship around."

The Kings return to action Tuesday in Dallas and Thursday in Minnesota before starting a season-high seven-game homestand Oct. 28 against the New York Rangers. They play in Buffalo on Dec. 11.