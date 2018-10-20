PRAY, Carole J. (Smith)

PRAY - Carole J. (nee Smith)

October 15, 2018, at age 79. Beloved wife of Donald P. Pray; devoted mother of Billy (Sheila) Pray, Kyle (Nancy) Pray and Donald W. (Tricia) Pray; cherished grandmother of Chelsea, Kersten, Corey, Trevor, Sarah, Lauren, Adam and Jacob; dear sister of June (Larry) LeRay Bates and the late Walter A. Smith, III; sister-in-law of Phyl Marie Smith; also survived by a niece and nephew. Carole was an avid bowler, coach at the Tonawanda Bowling Center and her love of children inspired her to work in daycare for over 40 years. Her compassion and loyalty to animals was always a priority in her life. She adopted and made a loving home for several stray cats whom she loved dearly. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Interment will be held at Woodhull Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carole's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com