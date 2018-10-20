PRANTNER, Joseph

PRANTNER - Joseph Of Buffalo, NY. October 17, 2018. Husband of the late Julia Toth Prantner; dear father of Joseph A. (Jeanette) Prantner, Juliann (Richard) Blansett, and Margaret Jean (David) Jensen; also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Mary (late Raymond) Savage, late Julia (late James) Juhasz, late Elizabeth (late Albert) Huszti, and late Anthony (late Cora) Prantner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Riverside Baptist Church, 346 Ontario St., Buffalo, 14207 are preferred. Send condolences to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com