PETTIT, Donna Mae (Reed)

Went home to be with the Lord October 18, 2018. Born in Wilson, NY on December 22, 1927. Visitation is Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 in the Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home, 270 Young St. Funeral Services will be held Monday, 10:30 AM in the First Baptist Church of Wilson. hamiltonclarkonline.com