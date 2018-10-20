PEINKOFER, Joseph S.

PEINKOFER - Joseph S. October 18, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Eleanor A. (nee Thielman) Peinkofer for 65 years; cherished father of Joseph M. (Madge), Kathryn Wanderlich, Mary Elizabeth (Patrick) Murphy, Joyce (Rick) Monterville and Jane (Stan) Grzebinski; loving grandfather of Edward (Amber), Andrew (Jody), Daniel, Tessa (John), Timothy, Meghan (Grant), Emily, Jason, Krista (Tom), Rachel and Anna; great-grandfather of Isabella, Joseph, Ellyann, Peyton and Brayden; son of the late Albert and Wanda (Monczynski) Peinkofer; son-in-law of the late Anthony and Eleanor (Ernst) Thielman; brother of the late Adeline (Edward) Orzel and Wanda (Kenneth) Butler; also survived by brothers and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM in Resurrection RC Church in Cheektowaga. Interment in United German & French Cemetery. Joseph was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and member of the Pvt. Leonard Post VFW #6251. He was a skilled builder working with his father for many years. He was a devoted husband and family man who enjoyed woodworking, his computer, euchre, jigsaw puzzles, travel and dominoes. Memorials may be made to the local Kidney Foundation, Parkinson Research Center in Portland, Oregon or Resurrection Catholic Church. Condolences at SmolarekCares.com