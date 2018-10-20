Orchard Park, Hamburg playgrounds receive $150,000 for disability upgrades

Five playgrounds in the towns of Hamburg and Orchard Park received $150,000 on Saturday for equipment upgrades to serve children with physical disabilities.

New York State Sen. Chris Jacobs announced the funding for Armor, Boston Valley, Charlotte Avenue and Union Pleasant playgrounds in Hamburg and Orchard Meadows Playground in Orchard Park.

“The benefits from a healthy physical education program are well documented and range from increased classroom performance to developing better socialization skills and longer, healthier life spans for our children,” said Jacobs.

The renovations will benefit all elementary students including those with physical disabilities, said Jacobs.