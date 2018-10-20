Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's Games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Nashville Predators. Dominant so far at 6-1 as Rinne runs 2.11/.929 (4)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs. GM Dubas heads to Switzerland for chat with unsigned Nylander as calendar keeps ticking. (1)

3. Anaheim Ducks. Miller at 371 career wins, probably hoping for 400 if he can hang. (5)

4. Tampa Bay Lightning. No one talking much about 4-1 because it's pretty much expected. (14)

5. Boston Bruins. Are 4-1-1 since 7-0 debacle in Washington that looks like a clear aberration. (6)

6. Winnipeg Jets. NBCSN's proper new call: Leafs at Jets Wednesday night to showcase all the talent north of the border. (7)

7. Montreal Canadiens. Bad news for Sabres: At 4-1-1, easily the biggest surprise in entire league. (24)

8. Colorado Avalanche. Rantanen leads league with 11 assists. (12)

9. New Jersey Devils. Odd stat: Palmieri becomes first player in NHL history to score first goal in his team's first four games. (11)

10. Carolina Hurricanes. Huge seven-game start for Aho at 4-8-12. (3)

11. Columbus Blue Jackets. This corner will not flinch at Nationwide's Cannon next Saturday. (8)

12. Pittsburgh Penguins. Murray stems concussion worries with 38-save shutout of Leafs. (9)

13. Chicago Blackhawks. Even though it was a loss to Coyotes, return of Crawford after 10-month absence was a win. (13)

14. Washington Capitals. Have to tighten up: Head on Western Canada trip yielding four goals per game.(2)

15. Calgary Flames. Gaudreau, Tkachuk already with 10 points apiece in seven games. (20)

16. Vancouver Canucks. Panthers' Matheson lucky to get only two games for senseless plowing of Pettersson. (23)

17. San Jose Sharks. Outside of first four minutes vs. Sabres, all that talent has been brutal on the PP. Bizarre. (15)

18. Minnesota Wild. No points for old friend Foligno in first seven games. (18)

19. Ottawa Senators. Torn ligament in leg shelves Tkachuk for a month. (27)

20. Vegas Golden Knights. Heard league's best victory celebration music on Tuesday: Elvis' "Viva Las Vegas". (29)

21. New York Islanders. Concussion concerns for Lehner after taking high shot Thursday in LA. (22)

22. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid sets NHL mark with point on team's first nine goals of the season. (30)

23. Dallas Stars. Have dropped three straight after 3-1 start. (10)

24. Buffalo Sabres. Power-play issues aside, far too many big names stuck at zero in goal column. (21)

25. Philadelphia Flyers. Already 30th in goals against. Will they ever find goaltending? (17)

26. Los Angeles Kings. A 7-2 home loss to the Islanders? Too many vets for that to happen. (19)

27. New York Rangers. Dropped first three on road, where a young team will struggle. (25)

28. Florida Panthers. Squeezed out crazy first win via 6-5 shootout in Washington. (26)

29. St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly not helping: At 1-3-2, worst six-game start since '77. (16)

30. Arizona Coyotes. Four whole goals in one game. Merry Christmas! (28)

31. Detroit Red Wings. No wins in first seven games (0-5-2) for first time since 1985. (26)