NELSON - Stephen "Steve"

Died October 18, 2018. Beloved husband of late Bonnie (Stachowiak) Nelson. Dear father of Christen (Terence) Keane. Loving grandfather of Emma. Son of the late Walter and Marion (Weber) Nelson. Brother of Eric "Rick" (Claire Schwartz) Nelson. Friends and family may call Sunday from 3-7pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11am at the Grace in Community Church, 11269 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004 (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Upstate New York Transplant Services (UNYTS) and/or ECMC Lifeline Foundation in care of the Jonah Center. Steve was a Recreation Program Leader at Attica Correctional Facility, a Physical Education Substitute Teacher for the Buffalo City Schools for many years and a longtime usher for the Buffalo Bisons, Bills and Sabres. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com