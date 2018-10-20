Man sentenced to 63 months for selling crack cocaine

A Buffalo man who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 28 grams or more of crack cocaine has been sentenced to 63 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Between June 9 and July 27, 2017, according to prosecutors, Larry Smith, 40, sold crack cocaine to an individual who was working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. In addition, on Oct. 5, 2017, drug enforcement agents seized about 195 grams of cocaine from Smith's Burgard Place residence in Buffalo, prosecutors said.